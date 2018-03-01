David Arnold Yawnick

David Arnold Yawnick – late of Waltham. Died on February 23, 2018.

Beloved husband of Kari Spriggs. Devoted father of Roberta Morrison of Tewksbury, Steven Yawnick and his wife Laura of Fla., Lisa Swain of Peabody, and Michael J. Yawnick and his wife Jacqueline of Wakefield. Step-father of Damian Spriggs of New York and Daher Spriggs of Lexington. Loving son of the late Solomon Yawnick and Gussie (Miller) Yawnick. Dear brother of Irving Yawnick and his partner Sherri Wendell Halstead of Georgia. Loving grandfather of 11 and dear great-grandfather of four. Also survived by his faithful dog “Dusty.” (Torf)