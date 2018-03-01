Irene (Bluestein) Solomon

Irene (Bluestein) Solomon, 88 – late of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Marblehead. Died on February 24, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Milton “Mickey” Solomon. Beloved mother of Steven and his wife Karen Solomon, Marcy Slovin and her partner Dr. Les Selbovitz, Laurie and her husband Lee Caplan, and Alan and his wife Rebecca Solomon. Cherished grandmother of the late Joshua Slovin and his surviving wife Tracey Slovin, Ashley and Scott Hoffman, Max and Yulia Solomon, Elissa and Eric Kalver, Hannah Solomon, Matthew Caplan, Shira Caplan, Levi Solomon, and Micaiah Solomon. Proud great-grandmother of Zachary Joshua Slovin and Hunter Hoffman. Dear sister of Marilyn Dress. (Goldman)