Jerome D. Ogan, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, after an extended illness.

Devoted husband for nearly 64 years to Lois J. (Karp) Ogan, beloved father of Debra (Dennis) Fendell of Natick and Margery Shapiro of Salem. Proud Papa to Melissa (Patrick) Moschitto, Allison (Michael) Conway, Brian (Renee) Farnsworth, Jonathan Farnsworth and Brian (Naomi) Fendell. Adoring Pop to his three great grandchildren, Lila and Nora Moschitto and Wesley Farnsworth. In addition to his immediate family, Jerry leaves many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Born in Lynn on November 11, 1927, to the late Bertha (Haskell) and Nathan Ogan, Jerry was an only child whose parents doted on and adored him. He graduated Lynn English, Boston University and BU Law School, partnering with his father in their Lynn law office. He lived in Marblehead for over 60 years.

He was an active member and past master of the Mt. Sinai Lodge, member of the Board and past President of the Brotherhood of Temple Israel. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed traveling the world with Lois, volunteering his proofreading acumen at the Jewish Journal and for Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore. He also loved playing tennis and cards. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family, attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events and recitals, family vacations to the Catskills, Disney World, Europe, Las Vegas, Punta Cana and more; or just playing “On the Way to Boston” with the youngest generation. His endless stories about growing up in Lynn will be sadly missed by all of us.

His funeral service was held on Monday in Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, Peabody. Donations in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.