Leatrice (Cohen) Bloch

Leatrice (Cohen) Bloch, 91 – late of Winthrop. Died on February 22, 2018.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Clara Cohen. She was raised and educated in Winthrop a graduate of Winthrop High School. Leatrice and her late husband Leslie owned and operated the Leslie Bloch Florist Shop located in Somerville for many years.

Leatrice was an active member of Temple Tifereth Israel of Winthrop and the B’nai B’rith. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Leatrice is survived by her children Randi Maniglia and her husband Joseph of Winthrop, Kenneth Bloch and his wife Angela of Maine; her grandchildren Charliene and Jackson Fenstermaker of N.C., Jessica and Jason Carlisle of N.C., Jenny Bloch of Mass., and Alex Bloch and his wife Jennifer of Va.; great-grandchild Malcolm Flaherty; and Eileen Leary, who was a special person in her life. (Torf)