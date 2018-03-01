Miriam Sylvia (Assiran) Warshaw

Miriam Sylvia (Assiran) Warshaw, 94 – late of North Andover. Died on February 25, 2018 at the Prescott Nursing home.

Born and raised in Taunton, she graduated Taunton High School and then attended Bryant College and earned a secretarial degree. She has been a resident of North Andover since 1954. Mrs. Warshaw volunteered at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen for more than 45 years and was also a long-time member of Temple Emanuel of Andover.

She was the devoted wife of the late Thayer S. “Ted” Warshaw. She was the beloved mother of Deborah Warshaw and Arnold Warshaw. She was the cherished grandmother of Clay Cardozo and Leo Warshaw-Cardozo. She was also the dear sister of Jean Blostein and the late Philip Assiran. (Goldman)