Hermine (Fine) Fishman

Hermine (Fine) Fishman, 100 – late of Peabody, formerly of Cape Cod and Natick. Died on February 27, 2018.

Mother of Ron Fishman and his wife Bonnie of Lynn and the late Robert Fishman. Grandmother of Jake Fishman and Kate Fishman-Gowan and her husband Teddy, all of San Diego, Calif. Great-grandmother of Juliet Fishman of San Diego, Calif. Aunt of Bobbe Jacobson of Boston and Jerry Muskin of No. Branford, Conn., as well as other beloved great-nieces and nephews.

Hermine was a long-time antiques dealer, specializing in oriental porcelain. She was a gifted joke teller with a quick wit and kept her spirits bright up until the end.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 4, at 10:45 a.m., in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. The family will be accepting visitors at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fishman on both Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Contributions in Hermine’s memory may be made to: Chelsea Jewish LifeCare, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150, or to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B102, Danvers, MA 01923. Services are under the direction of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel. Salem.