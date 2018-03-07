Earl “Buddy” Katz

Earl “Buddy” Katz, of Swampscott and West Palm Beach, FL, entered into rest on March 4, 2018 at the age of 99. He was a WW II US Army Veteran.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Jack and Rose Katz. Devoted husband of almost 70 years to the late Miriam (Chimes) Katz. Beloved father of James Katz and his wife Judith of Swampscott, Ronald Katz of Portsmouth, N.H., and Jody Skaff and her husband Bill of Hampton, N.H. Cherished grandfather of Meredith Katz and Jesse Skaff. Earl was preceded in death by his grandson Andrew Katz and by his siblings Muriel White Lidman, Gladys Bear, and Richard Katz.

Fifty year US shoe manufacturer. Chairman of Encore Shoe Corporation, and manufacturer of Zodiac USA, an iconic USA-made brand of footwear. A lifetime member of Two Ten Footwear Foundation, and member of Kernwood Country Club and Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead.

Services will be held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, on Friday, March 9 at 12 p.m., followed by burial at Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery, Temple Israel Section, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl’s memory may be made to Two Ten Footwear Foundation, 1466 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451, or to the charity of one’s choice. www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.