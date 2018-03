Charles Namias

Charles Namias, 59 – late of Burlington. Died on March 3, 2018.

Father of Jennifer and her husband Greg Bienemann and Jeffrey Namias. Son of Yvette and the late Dr. Jack Namias. Grandfather of Annie Bienemann. Brother of Dr. Albert and his wife Gila Namias. Former husband of Deborah Namias. Brother-in-law of Diane and her husband Edward Cohen. Uncle to his nieces and nephews. (Goldman)