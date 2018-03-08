Rabbi Perlman receives new contract at Ner Tamid

MARCH 8, 2018 – Rabbi Richard Perlman has entered into a new four-year agreement to remain the spiritual leader of Peabody. According to the temple, the congregation has steadily grown since Rabbi Perlman began his tenure at the temple in 2016.

Prior to joining Ner Tamid, Rabbi Perlman founded West Bay Community Jewish Center, in Rhode Island, to fill the needs of the traditional conservative Jewish population of Rhode Island’s West Bay. Also in the past, Rabbi Perlman held the pulpit and served as the spiritual leader, cantor, and director of Education and executive director at Temple Am David, a United Synagogue affiliate, in Warwick Rhode Island, for 15 years.

Rabbi Perlman is active in the community, fulfilling interfaith work with the Peabody Clergy and Ministerial Association. He is also an active participant in the NSRCA (North Shore Rabbis & Cantors Association) and leads Shabbat evening services monthly at Brooksby Village.

Rabbi Richard Perlman and his wife, Kit, are the parents of Jessica, Michael, Owen and Kristina, and the grandparents of Brady, Ezra, Bryce and Bennett.