Art fundraiser to be held for North Shore Youth Group

MARCH 8, 2018 – Whitney Houston said it best: “I believe the children are our future.” These words couldn’t be truer, especially today. Temple Tiferet Shalom and Temple Ner Tamid have joined forces to give the Jewish Youth of the North Shore in grades 3 through 8 the opportunity to be a part of a community in which they can socialize with other Jewish Youth. The North Shore Youth Group, or NSYG, has over 60 members and holds events such as Snow Tubing, Boda Borg, Laser Tag, and trips to Canobie Lake Park every other month where children can see old friends while making new ones.

NSYG will hold an Art Auction Fundraiser on March 24 at 7:45 p.m. at Temple Tiferet Shalom, 489 Lowell St., Peabody to help subsidize these events. Please join us for some amazing art, a cash bar and complimentary snacks so we can continue to provide a fun and exciting program for the Jewish Youth of the North Shore.

For more information, contact Temple Tiferet Shalom at 978-535-2100 or Temple Ner Tamid at 978-532-1293.