Jacobson to lead trip to Israel

MARCH 8, 2018 – Please join Jewish Educator and Hebrew language teacher, Rachel Jacobson, on “A Once in a Lifetime” trip to Israel in 2018. See this beautiful country through the eye of a native Israeli.

“I have finally found the perfect trip for our community with an affordable price, under $3,000 (including hotels and airfare). Having traveled throughout Israel with our community teens for 10 years, I have witnessed the transformation and connection of those students who visited this beautiful country,” said Rachel. “I realized that there are many adults out there who have never visited Israel or people who would like to go back, so I organized a trip, open for active adults. It was important for me to look further and to find the perfect trip that will suit everyone. We will be visiting Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Safed, the Golan Heights, the Dead Sea, Masada and so much more. Join us on this trip and learn to bargain at the Shuk (outside market), roam the streets of Jerusalem, be introduced to some delicious Israeli food and bring your high spirit (Ruach) with you.”

During the months prior to the trip, trip members will meet and learn about the culture, and places they’ll be visiting. They’ll also learn some basic Hebrew phrases and street slang.

“We will get to know each other and connect. Each person will receive a folder with all the information they’ll need along with a short biography of each traveler,” she said.

When the group returns, each person will receive a video with clips and photos compiled by Rachel. For more information, please contact Rachel at 781-521-3989 or email her at rachel.jacobson@gmail.com.