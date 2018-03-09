Make some noise!

MARCH 8, 2018 – Beginning this month through mid-October, blaring sounds of the shofar will be heard across the North Shore, as Lappin Foundation prepares the community to set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Shofar Ensemble. “The Great Shofar Blowout is about a community gathering, Jews and non-Jews, to accomplish something together,” explained Robert I. Lappin, President of Lappin Foundation, which is organizing the Great Shofar Blowout in partnership with many organizations and temples.

Lappin Foundation created the Great Shofar Blowout in 2004 as a positive Jewish experience for individuals of all ages to enjoy. Impressed by the number of shofar blowers who registered for the event, the Foundation realized it could start something special by setting its eyes on a Guinness World Record for the Largest Shofar Ensemble. As soon as the event hit the national press, the Foundation received inquiries from Jewish communities across the country about the Great Shofar Blowout.

Lappin Foundation held the first Guinness World Record at 386 shofars in 2004, which Philadelphia broke in 2005. Eager to re-gain the record, Lappin Foundation smashed the 2005 record by assembling a shofar ensemble of 796 shofar blowers in 2006, which remained the Guinness World Record until 2014 when the Jewish community of Whippany, NJ, blew its way into the record book with an ensemble of 1,022 registered shofar blowers.

“It’s time to come together as a community and sound our shofars in unison to set another Guinness World Record for the Largest Shofar Ensemble,” proclaimed Lappin. “It’s fun. It’s educational. And it’s an opportunity to journey beyond borders that confine us as a community.”

Lappin is especially grateful to Gordon College, a nondenominational Christian College located in Wenham, which is hosting the Great Shofar Blowout on its campus quad on Sunday, October 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The Gordon College community will join the record-breaking effort.

Lappin Foundation’s goal is to assemble a shofar ensemble that numbers at least 1,100 registered and trained shofar blowers. The Foundation is providing free shofar blowing workshops and free shofars to adults and children (ages 10 and older) who attend one of the trainings.

For more information about shofar training dates and locations and the Great Shofar Blowout, contact Ruth Budelmann, Program Coordinator, at 978-740-4410 or email GSB@LappinFoundation.org.