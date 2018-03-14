Gertrude (Pecker) Botman

Gertrude (Pecker) Botman, 94 – late of Chelsea. Entered into rest on March 9, 2018, at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Isidore Botman. Devoted mother of Selma Botman and her husband Tom Birmingham, Harvey Botman and his late wife JoAnne Maynard, and Jeffrey Botman and his wife Jocelyn. Loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Yetta (Litsky) Pecker. Dear sister of Freda Kravetz of Peabody. Predeceased by her brothers Mendel, Meyer and Morris. Loving grandmother of Erica Birmingham, Megan Wolf and her husband Stewart, Izzy Botman, and Anya Botman, and great-grandmother of Madeline and Asher Wolf.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on March 11. Interment followed at Mishna Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Nursing Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Shiva was private.