Phyllis Jane (Freeman) Nissen

Phyllis Jane (Freeman) Nissen, 71 – late of Wakefield, formerly of Reading. Passed away peacefully in her home on March 13, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

Phyllis was born in Malden and brought up in Stoneham. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in French and English from Tufts and a Masters in English from Northeastern University. She spoke French fluently, and spent her junior year in Paris. For many years, she was a main feature writer for the Reading Times Chronicle, Wakefield Times Chronicle, Middlesex East Supplement, and other local newspapers. She created and published columns including School Notes, which contained interesting news about the local schools, and About the Towns, which highlighted activities occurring in neighboring towns and cities.

Having adopted two children from Korea, Phyllis was very interested in international adoption and founded a Jewish international adoption support group called “Stars of David” that grew nationally and internationally. Phyllis and Stan enjoyed cruising. They traveled to many different ports, on many different itineraries. Phyllis was a connoisseur of desserts, believing that no meal was complete without one. She was also an avid knitter and will be remembered for all the knitted gifts she gave to family and friends over the years. Phyllis loved spending time with her eight grandchildren. She would read books to them, play on the floor with them, and especially enjoyed helping edit homework and college essays for the teenagers. She was extremely interested in family histories, interviewing everyone she interacted with to learn about them and their heritage. She loved puns and used them to supplement her quick wit.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 48 years, Stanley Nissen. She was the daughter of the late Zussman and Lola (Masko) Freeman; mother of Misti and her fiancé Paul Connors of Woburn, Melanie and David Peterson of Lynnfield, and Gregory and Courtney (O’Connor) Nissen of Wakefield; grandmother of Calvin and Kayla Knowles, Robert, Joseph, Katherine and Juliet Peterson, and Connor and Liam Nissen. She is also survived by her brother Edwin and Jill (Short) Freeman of Halifax, her sister-in-law Louise (Nissen) and Clifford Rossen of Boynton Beach, FL; her niece and nephews Sarah and Dan Freeman and Jeffrey and Eric Rossen; along with lots of cousins, extended family, and great friends.

A funeral service will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Rte 60), Malden on Sunday, March 18, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Temple Emmanuel Cemetery, Wakefield. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence on Monday and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society or Temple Emmanuel (Wakefield).