Sybil Berman

Sybil Berman, 78 – formerly of Winthrop, Waltham and Middleboro. Died on March 9, 2018.

A retired educator, Sybil earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Central Connecticut State College.

Devoted wife of Neal Otto. Loving daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy (Kravetz) Berman. Dear sister of Lois Harris and the late Charlotte Berman.

Services will be held at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St., Malden on Thursday, March 15 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one’s choice.