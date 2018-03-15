Carol Barr

Carol Barr, 89 – late of Swampscott. Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 24, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Stanley Barr. Dear daughter of the late Elsie and William Newman of Irvington, NJ. Devoted mother of Susan Goldstein-Barr and her husband Steve, Thomas Barr and his wife Susan, and Cathy Taylor and her husband Thomas. Grandmother of Alyssa Tomasi Castro and Andrea Tomasi, Caroline and Sara Taylor, and Alexander and Ian Barr. Great-grandmother of Ori and Rumi Castro Tomasi.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made in honor of hospice to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. (Stanetsky, Brookline)