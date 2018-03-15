Irene Bartfield

Irene Bartfield, 94 – late of Swampscott. Passed peacefully at her home on March 2, 2018.

Mrs. Bartfield was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Max Newman and Mary (Novick) Newman. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Cheryl Albo and her husband Philippe of Swampscott, formerly of France; and her grandchildren Melissa Albo of Toulouse, France, Rebecca Albo and Juliette Albo of Swampscott, and Julian DeSaly and Michaela DeSaly of CA.

Funeral services and shiva were held privately. Donations in her memory may be made to Chabad Lubavitch of the North Shore, 44 Burrill St., Swampscott, MA 01907, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)