Philip Solomon

Philip Solomon, 97 – late of Peabody, formerly of Quincy and Foxboro. Entered into rest on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Polansky) Solomon for 67 years before her passing in 2008.

Mr. Solomon was born in Boston, the son of the late Peter and Katie (Kaplan) Solomon. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted son Dean Solomon and his wife Gayle of Swampscott; his cherished granddaughter Bonnie Solomon and her husband Seth Kellogg of Quincy, granddaughter Ariela Solomon of Beverly, and grandson Joshua Solomon of Amherst; and his loving sister Dorothy Halperin of Boca Raton, FL. He was preceded in death by his siblings Charlotte Cohen, Saul Solomon, Nettie Weiner, and Pearl Cohen.

A graveside funeral service for Mr. Solomon will be held on Thursday, March 15 at 12:45 p.m. at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Chabad of the North Shore, 44 Burrill St., Swampscott, MA 01907, or to Council of Social Concern, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn, MA 01801.

