Sumner “The TV Man” Edward Israelson

Sumner “The TV Man” Edward Israelson, 84 – late of Largo, FL, formerly of Peabody. Died peacefully in his home after a period of failing health on March 4, 2018.

Beloved husband of Jean (Lee) and former husband of June (Kaye) Israelson. Son of the late Lawrence and Nettie Israelson. Adored father of Richard Israelson and his wife Dina of Lynnfield, Jodi Haskell and her husband Kirk of Stratham, NH, Lori Salema and her husband Antonio of Stratham, NH, and step-father of Susan Bowes of Jacksonville, FL. Brother of Arthur Israelson, the late Sylvia Sussman, and the late Louis Israelson. Grandfather of Scott and Rebecca Haskell, Samantha Israelson, and Durval, Shawn, Krystal, and Isaac Salema.

Sumner was the proud owner for decades of Sumner’s TV Service in Peabody. Sumner proudly served 20 years in the US Army National Guard and was a leader and member of the Knights of Pythias and Bnai B’rith for many years.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sumner’s memory may be made payable to the American Heart/Stroke Assoc., 300 5th Ave., Ste. #6, Waltham, MA 02451. Attn: Tedys Team/Haskell. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)