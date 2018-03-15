Vivian Weisman

Vivian Weisman, 94 – late of Salem. Passed peacefully on February 28, 2018 at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Weisman, with whom she shared 66 years of marriage until his passing in 2013.

A long-time Lynn resident, Mrs. Weisman was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Harry and Florence (Rosenberg) Gordon. She was a secretary and served in several other capacities for the Jewish Rehabilitation Center for the Aged of the North Shore for many years in Swampscott. She had previously worked at the Jewish Community Center when it was located in Lynn.

Mrs. Weisman was an active member of B’nai B’rith and the sisterhood of Congregation Anshai Sfard in Lynn, as well as the Women’s Auxiliary. She devoted many years in leadership and fundraising capacities.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law Ellen Weisman and Mitchel Marmorstein of Lafayette, CO; and her sister Barbara Goldstein of Virginia.

Donations in her memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Life Care c/o Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)