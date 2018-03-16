Arlene (Gold) Kovner

Arlene (Gold) Kovner – late of Stoughton, formerly of Brockton. Entered into rest on March 5, 2018, at the age of 85.

Arlene was the beloved wife of the late Richard Kovner; the devoted mother of Michael Kovner, Gary Kovner, and Emily Newman and her husband Steven Newman; loving sister of the late Jack Gold of Whitman and Alfred Gold of Hyannis; cherished grandmother of Marissa, Eric, David, Abby, Zachary, and Karli; and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Arlene had been a lifelong active member of Temple Beth Emunah of Brockton.

Funeral services were held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton, on Friday, March 9, 2018, followed by interment at the Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton.

Donations can be made in Arlene’s honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), www.jdrf.org, or the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com.