Edward Lance Kritzer

Edward Lance Kritzer, 77 – formerly of Revere. Died on February 28, 2018.

Born, raised and educated in Revere, Eddie was the son of the late George and Betty (Goldman) Kritzer. He is survived by his children Heather R. Kritzer, Justin Kritzer, his ex-wife Donna French, and his granddaughter Mia Powers Kritzer.

Graveside services were held at B’Nai Israel of Beachmont Cemetery, Everett on March 9. (Torf)