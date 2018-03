Marilyn (Gordon) Hoffman

Marilyn (Gordon) Hoffman, 93 – formerly of Malden. Died on March 12, 2018.

Wife of the late Irving Hoffman. Daughter of the late Rose and Max Gordon. Mother of Paul and Jodi Hoffman, Alan and Ann Hoffman, and Judi Hoffman and David Giampetroni. Grandmother of Kurt and Erica Hoffman, Erika and Dan Nelson, Ben and Daniel Giampetroni, and Donnie, Dustin and Nicole Hoffman. Great-grandmother of Emmett and Elsa Hoffman, and Lily Nelson and Asher Hoffman. Sister of Paula Gordon and late Judith Grebber. (Goldman)