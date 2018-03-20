Betty Ann (Weiner) Landy

Betty Ann (Weiner) Landy, 86 – late of North Andover, formerly of Andover. Died on March 5, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Landy. Loving mother of David Landy, Susan Nirens and her husband Paul, and Rabbi Karen Landy and her wife Rhonda Cherry. Cherished grandmother of Adam, Gal, Sivan, Aviv, Yoav, Eli, and Maayan. Dear sister of Nat Weiner and his wife Donna and Edward Weiner and his late wife Jane. Lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and grandogs.

Betty was a devoted social worker who was instrumental in creating community living for people with disabilities in the Merrimack Valley. She was active in many organizations including Fidelity House, Hadassah, Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation and Lawrence Public Schools Afterschool Reading Program.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Fidelity House Human Services, 439 S. Union Street, Suite 401, Lawrence, MA 01843 or Hebrew Senior Life Employee Help Fund, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131. (Stanetsky, Brookline)