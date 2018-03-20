David B. Weiner

David B. Weiner, 85 – late of Salem, formerly of Chelsea and Revere. Entered into rest on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Josephine (Mongiello) Weiner for 54 years before her passing in 2008. Mr. Weiner was born in Chelsea, the son of the late Herman and Frances (Shapiro) Weiner. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Cheryl Gideon and her husband Brian, and his son Robert Weiner and his wife Janet; his cherished granddaughter Alicia Sarro; his loving brother-in-lawRichard Mongiello, and his sister-in-law Mary Mongiello; his dear niece Rachel Finn and her husband Martin; and his nephew, Matthew Finn. He was preceded in death by his sister Thelma Weiner.

The family suggests contributions be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 (www.give.caredimensions.org). (Stanetsky-Hymanson)