Douglas Jason Simons

Douglas Jason Simons, 24 – late of Andover. Entered into rest, suddenly, on March 8, 2018.

The beloved son of Susan (Simon) and Dr. Richard Simons. Cherished grandson of Bob and Carole Simons, and Jeannine and the late Harold Simon. The loving brother of Greg Simons. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Massachusetts General Hospital for Treatment of Manic Depression/Bipolar Disorder, c/o Development Office, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)