Sharon Poverman

Sharon Poverman, 64, passed peacefully on February 13, 2018 at Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers. She was the daughter of Flora (Harmon) Poverman of Salem and the late Frank Poverman.

Born in Revere, Sharon enjoyed riding her motorcycle and was content to relax outside on a nice day with an iced coffee in her hand. Ever grateful for anything she had, her only dream was to one day be the proud owner of her own Harley Davidson Sportster.

In addition to her dear mother Flora, those left to cherish her memory are her sister and brother-in-law Arleen and Junior Adams; her brothers and sisters-in-law Richard and Darnel Poverman, and Steven and Karen Poverman; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)