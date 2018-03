Sumner H. Prost

Sumner H. Prost, 96 – formerly of Malden and Revere. WW II Navy Veteran. Died on March 19, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Tillie (Tannenbaum) and Linda (Manfra). Beloved father of Beverly Shapiro, Rochelle Prost, and Michael Prost. Stepfather of Patty Direeno and William Manfra. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. (Goldman)