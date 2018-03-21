Thelma Rubinstein (Sheiffer) Dreezer

Thelma Rubinstein (Sheiffer) Dreezer, 89 – late of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Beverly. Entered into rest on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

Born in Winthrop, the daughter of the late David and Betty (Wiseman) Sheiffer. She shared 46 years of marriage with her late husband Joseph Rubinstein before his passing in 2000, and went on to share 16 years with her beloved husband Raymond Dreezer.

In addition to her dear husband Raymond, those left to cherish Thelma’s memory are her devoted children David Rubinstein and his wife Lisa of Newton, and Lenore Gordon and her husband Stanley of Delray Beach, FL; her cherished grandchildren Jason and his wife Kelly Gordon, Jeffrey Gordon, Rachel Rubinstein, and Sydney Rubinstein; her beloved great-grandchildren Ascher Gordon and Silver Gordon; her loving brothers Arnold Sheiffer of NY and Kenneth Sheiffer of Wayland; and many adoring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Jerome Sheiffer.

A funeral service for Thelma will be held on Friday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. at Temple B’Nai Abraham, 200 E Lothrop St., Beverly, with interment at Sons of Abraham Cemetery, 18 Cole St., Beverly. Shiva will be observed on Friday March 23, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., continuing Saturday, March 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 25, from 1:00-5:00 p.m., at the home of David and Lisa Rubinstein.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma’s memory may be made to Trustbridge, 5300 East Ave., W. Palm Beach, FL 33407 (https://trustbridgefoundation.org). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.