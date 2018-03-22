Marilyn Zuckerman, of Peabody, former longtime Malden resident, was survivor of Holocaust

Mrs. Marilyn (Fogel) Zuckerman of Peabody, formerly of Malden, entered into rest on March 20, 2018 at the Brudnick Center for Living, Peabody. She was 90 years old.

Born in Poland, Marilyn was a Holocaust survivor. She worked as a hairdresser at Jordan Marsh in Boston for most of her 40 year career.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Zuckerman, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage; the devoted mother of Dorothy Connolly, Esther Rubenstein and her husband Martin, all of Peabody, Natalie Kolodny and her husband Steven of Middleton, and Steven Zuckerman; the cherished grandmother of Lisa Connolly, Julie and David Rubenstein, Amy Craig, and Leah Kolodny; the adoring great-grandmother of Olivia and Lilianna Gannon and Aiden and Oliver Rubenstein; and the dear aunt of several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial were private. Arrangements were under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 (www.chelseajewish.org), or to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126 (www.ushmm.org). For the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.