Morton Freehoff

Morton Freehoff, 80 – late of Malden. Died on March 20, 2018.

Husband of Carol (Leathe) Freehoff. Father of Mark & his wife Michal Freehoff, Eric & his wife MaryJane Freehoff, and Debra Memmolo and Kurt Freehoff. Grandfather of Jasmine & her husband Josh Walovitch, Amanda Freehoff, Simone & her husband Anthony Alvarez, Amber Freehoff, Cameron Freehoff, and Jessica Memmolo. Great-grandfather of Leo A. Alvarez. Brother of the late Marvin Freehoff. (Goldman)