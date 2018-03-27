Frances “Fay” (Seidman) Canter

Frances “Fay” (Seidman) Canter of Brookline, formerly of Revere, Chelsea, Hamden, CT, Peabody, and Lake Worth, FL, entered into rest on March 25, 2018. She was 94 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, Fay graduated from Revere public schools. She was a member of the Eastern Star and volunteered at the New England Sinai Hospital. Fay was very ambitious; she drove at the age of 16 and, at 18, was driving officers and trucks at the Watertown Arsenal during the war effort in the early 40s.

She was also creative, opening an antique business with her sister-in-law, Dobie Canter.

In CT, she worked as a manager at Macy’s for 19 years. She mastered acrylic painting, knitting, jewelry making, lucite design and finally painting and redesigning clothing, creating her “Hang Ups” business adventure.

Devoted wife of the late Hyman Canter. Beloved mother of Phylis Brown and her husband Leonard Brown, Arthur Canter and his husband Dr. Gary Brissette, and Ilene Levin and her partner Ron Possick. Loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Ida (Schwartz) Seidman. Dear sister of the late Selma Waxman, Ruth Sherman, Ann Prost, and Marion Wayne. Loving grandmother of Allison Brown Tammero and her husband Rob Tammero, and great-grandmother of Jack Robert Tammero. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Services at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, MA on Thursday, March 29, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in New Tifereth Israel of Everett Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held following the interment at the Goddard House Assisted Living, 165 Chestnut Street, Brookline, from 1:00 PM-4:00 p.m., and 6:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Fay’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, and the Goddard House Employee Appreciation Fund, 165 Chestnut Street, Brookline, MA 02445. Attn: Lance Chapman. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.