Gloria Gruber

Gloria Gruber, 88, – formerly of River Edge, NJ, and Salem, MA, passed peacefully on March 24, 2018 at Sunrise of Lynnfield. She was the wife of the late Alan Gruber, with whom she shared 20 years of marriage before his passing in 1970.

Born in The Bronx, NY, Gloria graduated from high school and attended two years of college before becoming a secretary, where she met her husband. In 1969, she became a secretary and later the office manager for the psychology department at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, NJ, where she worked for 29 years, retiring in 1998.

While living in Massachusetts, she enjoyed spending time supporting the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. Her love of the theatre continued here with many years enjoying the North Shore Music Theatre.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Susan Gruber of Swampscott and Vicki Gruber of Malden.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Lynnfield for the extraordinary loving care given to Gloria over the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria’s memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 (https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate) or the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, PO Box 1245 Albert Lea, MN 56007. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)