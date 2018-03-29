Beverly rabbi offers blessing at the North Shore March for Our Lives

MARCH 29, 2018 – On March 24, just after the end of Shabbat services and Kiddush, 20 members of Beverly’s Temple B’nai Abraham walked to Lynch Park to attend the North Shore March for Our Lives. There, they joined another 30 temple members of all ages, part of about 1,000 people who were gathered there. Many had also traveled to Boston – including several of our congregation’s teenagers.

They joined millions around the world marching against gun violence. The Beverly rally was planned by community members and leaders, and included North Shore teens, parents, teachers, elected officials, and clergy. Beverly Rabbi Alison Adler offered an opening prayer, surrounded by 16 other faith leaders from across the North Shore.

Here is her prayer (Some phrases were inspired by a prayer written by Rabbi Naomi Levy for March for Our Lives):

“Today is the Jewish Sabbath – a day on which we step out of our normal day-to-day reality to experience a sense of the world-as-it-should-be, even when we feel broken and overwhelmed. The Sabbath is a taste of the world to come, a world of peace; a world filled with wonder; a world without fear and violence.

A world we are all marching for.

I am humbled and honored to stand here with our youth and community leaders, and with friends and colleagues across faith traditions. I ask all of them – and all of you – to join me in prayer by saying two words when I raise up my hand: We march. If you feel comfortable, you can hold hands with the person next to you. Let us feel connected to each other and to the millions who are marching across America today.

Today, friends, and neighbors, we march for our lives.

With multitudes, across our country.

We march.

To honor the innocent, precious souls we have lost.

We march.

For our children’s and grandchildren’s sake.

We march.

Inspired and led by our children and grandchildren.

We march.

Holding hands across generations, race, religion, class, gender, ethnicity.

We march.

Like the Children of Israel approaching the Sea.

We march.

Until the raging waters part before us.

We march.

Until our leaders do everything in their power to save our lives.

We march.

To stop the madness.

We march.

With sorrow and anger and hope in our hearts.

We march.

With Divine love and justice flowing through us.

We march.

And now, let us take a moment of silence to honor and remember the children and teachers – and all of the unique and precious individuals – who have been taken by gun violence. And in this moment, let us feel whatever emotions are filling us, the lifeforce and energy coursing through us, and between us, connecting us all.

My friends. Today. Together.

With Divine love and justice flowing through us.

We march.

And let us say, amen.”