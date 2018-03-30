Cohen selected for Schusterman Fellowship

MARCH 29, 2018 – Newtonville resident James Cohen, senior director of development and communications at Keshet, a national organization that works for LGBTQ equality and inclusion in Jewish life, is among 26 high-caliber Jewish professional and volunteer leaders from around the world who were selected for the fourth cohort of the Schusterman Fellowship. The Fellowship is an intensive, 18-month leadership development program that aims to enlarge the pool of top nonprofit talent capable of addressing evolving challenges and opportunities in the US, Israel and beyond.

Cohen’s early professional experience was in the corporate, for-profit world. He decided to transfer into the nonprofit sector and use his skills to make the world a better place after one of his foster children asked him why he only did tzeddakah (good deeds) projects on days off.

The new cohort of Schusterman Fellows comes from Jewish and secular nonprofits, as well as business and government sectors, across the U.S., Israel and the United Kingdom. Fellows are working on the front lines of Jewish and civic engagement, disaster relief, hunger relief, social and racial justice, Jewish education, global Jewish service, equity, inclusion, and more. A full list of the new Schusterman Fellows is available at: www.schusterman.org/meet-fellows.

“The world is changing at a rapid pace, and the challenges we face are growing more complex and more intertwined,” said Sanford R. Cardin, president of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation. “We are investing in these Fellows as the visionary leaders we need in the Jewish community and in Israel to ensure we anticipate, adapt to an, where possible, capitalize upon changes.”

The Fellowship is an executive-level leadership program that features personalized professional development experiences and empowers fellows to address needs within their organizations, in the Jewish community and in the wider world.

Now in its fourth year, with more than 80 Fellows that have participated in the program, the Fellowship is building a pipeline of C-suite talent for Jewish organizations, at a time when nonprofits and for-profits are struggling to attract and retain top talent. According to Leading Edge, the alliance for excellence in Jewish Leadership, 75 to 90 percent of Jewish nonprofits will be faced with the challenge of replacing retiring CEOs and executive directors in the next four to six years. (Read Are Jewish Organizations Great Places to Work?)