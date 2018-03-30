The Rashi School celebrates Read Across America Day

by

Andrew Fleischer

MARCH 29, 2018 – Earlier this month, The Rashi School celebrated “Read Across America Day” by inviting grandparents into the library to read stories with the students. Students in kindergarten through grade 2 read stories together with the grandparents, sharing a special bond and creating new memories. It was hard to tell which group enjoyed themselves more – the children or the grandparents.

“Read Across America Day” is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that celebrates reading on the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.