Beatrice Levine (Sharff), 96 – late of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea, the beloved wife of the late Melvin Levine, entered into rest on April 3, 2018.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Lillian (Hurwitz) Sharff. Raised and educated in Chelsea, a graduate of Chelsea High School Class of 1939. Beatrice was a secretary and bookkeeper for a wholesale and novelty company. She was a life member of the Hadassah- Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home, Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett Sisterhood, and a volunteer with the Foster Grandparents Program.

She is survived by her daughters Adele Lubarsky and her husband Mark, and Naomi Levine Brodie and her husband Philip, both of Peabody. Loving grandmother of Lee and Lauren Lubarsky, Eric Lubarsky, Brad and Lauren Brodie, and Cori Brodie. Loving great-grandmother of Max Lubarsky, Drew Lubarsky, and Dani Brodie, and aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nephews and -nieces and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Dear sister of the late Hy and Ky Sharff, Evelyn and Louis Leventhal, and Sumner “Sonny” and Lorayne Sharff.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday April 5, at 12 p.m., at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. Interment follows in Chesed Shel Emeth, Danvers. Contributions in her memory may be made to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. For an guestbook and directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com. (Torf)