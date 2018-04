Fayvush Feygin

Fayvush Feygin, 93 – late of Stoneham. Entered eternal rest on April 2, 2018.

Devoted husband of Larisa (Kophman). Beloved father of Leo Feygin and Alla Feygina. Adored grandfather of Victoria, Diana, and Lillian. Cherished great-grandfather of Sha’anan. (Goldman)