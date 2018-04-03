Gertrude “Gitty” (Hanock) Greenstein

Gertrude “Gitty” (Hanock) Greenstein, a lifelong resident of Revere for over 86 years and Melrose for 10 years, passed away on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Lewis “Labby” Greenstein. Devoted and loving mother of Gerald Greenstein and Kay Midro of Montana, Wendy Giles and her husband George of Melrose, and the late Richard Greenstein and his wife Jane Defeo of FL. Loving daughter of the late Samuel Hanock and Ida (Parker) Hanock. Dear sister of Haskell Hanock of Revere and the late Helen Wolfe. Cherished grandmother of Josh and Courtney Greenstein, Brandon and Emily Greenstein and Gregory and Jarett Giles. Loving great-grandmother of Lewis and Elliot Greenstein, Bella and Lila MacCaffrie, Willow Greenstein, and Giuliana and Gregory Giles.

Services at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea, on Wednesday, April 4 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment follows in Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, Everett. Memorial observation will be held immediately following burial until 8 p.m., resuming Thursday and Friday 12 p.m., to 8 p.m., at the home of Wendy and George Giles in Melrose. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in “Gitty’s” memory may be made to the Hadassah-ATTN: Memorial Donations, 40 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook.