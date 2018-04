Max J. Singer

Max J. Singer, 98 – late of Peabody, formerly of Delray Beach, FL. Died on April 2, 2018.

Husband of the late Marion (Gezuner). Brother of the late Evelyn (Singer) Karp and Bernard Singer. Son of the late Rebecca and Alex Singer. Father of Lillian Shapiro and her husband Tom, and Glenda Duchesneau and her husband Michael. Grandfather of Serena Molk and her husband Matt, Ariana Tivnan and her husband Ryan, Rebecca Duchesneau, and Alexa Duchesneau. Great-grandfather of Theo. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)