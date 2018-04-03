Robert Dennis Merken

Robert Dennis Merken, 59 – late of Beverly, formerly of Lynn. Died on April 2, 2018.

Born with Down syndrome in Lynn on December 20, 1958, Robert was the son of Elaine D. Merken of Peabody and the late Henry Merken. From a young age, he lived at the Walter E. Fernald State School in Waltham, followed by two group residences in Lynn and his late residence in Beverly. All were run by Bridgewell. Memorable caregivers and day-program staff include John Taylor, Justin Devoe, Donna Lucier, Justine Rudgis, Elis Rosario, and Christine Sepulveda.

In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by his brothers Howard and his wife Casandra Merken of Elyria, Ohio (Benjamin, Chayim, and Tuvia); Gary Merken and Laurie Rogers of Rosemont, Penn. (Christopher and Katie); and Andrew and Gail Merken of Needham (Sara, Nicole, and Danielle). He also leaves numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents Harry and Annie Merken of Peabody, and Ruth and Maurice Dinerman of Marblehead.

A funeral service will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., in Swampscott, on Sunday, April 8, at noon. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, near Esquire Circle in Peabody. Arrangements by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel of Salem. Following the burial, a meal of consolation will be served at his mother’s residence Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody. Shiva will be observed at his mother’s residence on Sunday, April 8, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Monday, April 9, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to Bridgewell, which provides services to individuals with developmental, psychiatric, and physical disabilities, including day habilitation, clinical care, employment training, residential services, and educational programs. A special fund has been established to provide music therapy services in the residential setting. Memorial donations may be made online at www.bridgewell.org (designate “Robert Merken Music Therapy” in the “Other” line) or by mail (with the same designation in the memo line) to the following address: Development & Advancement Office, Bridgewell, 471 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA 01940.