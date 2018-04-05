Milton Sumner Fistel

Milton Sumner Fistel, P.E., F.ASCE, 81 – late of Swampscott. Died on April 1, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Linda (Slutsky) Fistel and of the late Fredda (Fineberg) Fistel; loving father of Amy Weiss of Export, PA, and Lisa Mace and her late husband Scott of Lynn; cherished grandfather of Zachary and Benjamin Weiss and Faith and Mikyala Mace.

Milton earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of IL, studied business at Salem State College, and earned a US Coast Guard Master’s License for 100 Gross Tons. From 1983 onward, he served as President of Fistel & Associates, a consulting engineering firm. He was an environmental engineer, and was Head of Noise and Vibration on the Big Dig in Boston from 1990 to 1999 with Bechtell-Parsons Brinkerhoff.

Milton was extremely active in several professional and fraternal organizations. He was a 32-degree Mason, active in the Mount Tabor Lodge AF & AM in Marblehead for over 50 years. Milton also served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He authored many specification papers which are used throughout the world. He was a lifetime member in both the Fellow American Society of Civil Engineers and the Boston Society of Civil Engineers. He was also a Registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Title 5 Inspector in the Commonwealth of Mass.

He was a lifetime member of the Winthrop Yacht Club, a member of the Shriners of Temple Aleppo, and an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm. He was dedicated to the Town of Swampscott, volunteering his services and time through various boards, including the Harbor Waterfront and Advisory Committee, ERAC, Board of Public Works. He pursued various grants for the Town of Swampscott.

A funeral service for Mr. Fistel was held on April 5 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, with interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Milton’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 (www.heart.org). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.