Gitya Tarnopolskaya

Gitya Tarnopolskaya, 89 – late of Lynn. Entered into rest on April 5, 2018 at Pilgrim Rehab in Peabody.

Gitya was born in Kiev, Ukraine, the daughter of the late Hilick and Hayka (Koretz) Barskiy. She was the beloved wife of the late Lev Tarnopolskiy, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Dmitriy Tarnopolskiy of Akko, Israel, and Larissa Mednikov of Marblehead; sister of Fanya Bendersky of New York, Godik Barskiy of New York, and the late Riva Berchenko; grandmother of Vladislav Tarnopolskiy, Dimitri Mednikov, Florina Shapkin, and Yuri Mednikov; great-grandmother of Lian Shapkin and Yarin Shapkin.

A funeral service for Gitya will be held on Sunday, April 8, at 10:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn.