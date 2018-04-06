Paul S. Cohen

Paul S. Cohen of Swampscott entered eternal rest on April 4, 2018, surrounded by his family. He was 77.

Paul graduated Boston University Magna Cum Laude and pursued his MBA at Northeastern University. At age 25, he started P&L Chemical and developed a carwash wax for distribution. From there, he worked for the Gillette Company as a chemical buyer in the toiletries division.

An entrepreneur at heart, Paul opened Camel Trucking in Chelsea with his two brothers and was president for thirty years. Paul loved to socialize with friends, sail, travel, cook, and dabble in the stock market. Most of all, he loved to be with his family. Paul was a very involved father and grandfather and a wonderful husband. Paul married the love of his life, Lynne, and they celebrated 56 years of marriage. His family, to him, was his greatest accomplishment, and he will be missed beyond words.

He was the devoted husband of Lynne (Sosna); beloved father of Sharon and Kenneth Garber and Michelle and Marc Strager; adored grandfather of Lt. Andrew and Sarah Garber, James Garber, Peter Garber, Stephanie Strager, and Elizabeth Strager; dear brother of Harvey and Patricia Cohen, Barbara and Stephen Waldman, and Norman Cohen; and he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott on Sunday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Paoli Zedeck Cemetery in Everett.

Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Monday and Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association of America (www.biausa.org); the Kaplan Family Hospice House (www.caredimensions.org); or a charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.