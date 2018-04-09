Saul Landy

Saul Landy of Revere, formerly of Medford and Boca Raton, FL, passed away on April 7, 2018.

He was the beloved husband of Jeanette (Zamansky) Landy. Devoted father of Arleen Schwartz and her husband Bennett of Boston, and Merric Landy and his wife Eileen of Marblehead. Loving son of the late Morris and Rose (Kuten) Landy. Dear brother of the late Mary Ziskind. Loving grandfather of Alyssa Landy, Gabriel Schwartz and his wife Jolie, Emily Margolis and her husband Michael, Rebecca Davis Landy and her husband Jonathan Davis, Adam Landy, David Landy, and Ethan Landy. Cherished great-grandfather of Sadie, Jack, Sebastian, Teddy, and Zola.

Saul was the owner and proprietor of “Saul’s Market” in Medford. He was a US Army veteran.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on April 9. Interment followed in Linas Hatzedeck Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Saul’s memory may be made to MA Horticultural Society, 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA 02482, or to Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.