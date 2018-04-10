Gerard D. Goldstein

Gerard D. Goldstein, 85, formerly of Marblehead, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2018 at Kaplan Estates in Peabody. He was the beloved husband of the late Corinne (Smoller) Goldstein, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage before her passing in 2015.

Born in Boston to Bernard and Tillie Jepsky Goldstein, Jerry grew up in Lynn and attended Lynn English High School, Bowdoin College, and Harvard Law School. He began his law career at Widett & Kruger, but established Goldstein & Manello in 1976. Jerry was a respected leader in Boston’s legal and real estate communities. He was also active in many philanthropic activities throughout the local community, including Temple Emanuel in Marblehead and the Retina Foundation. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, counselor and friend to many.

He leaves his children Nancy Goldstein, Jane Goldstein and Bruce Depper, Wendy Goldstein Pierce and Charles Pierce, along with five grandchildren: Brett Depper Goldstein, Zoe Plympton, Mia Plympton, Jack Pierce and Elizabeth Pierce; and his sister Naomi Cohen, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife and his sister Harriet Liftman. He was cared for with love by Elizabeth Kihara in recent years.

Funeral will beheld on Wednesday, April 11 at 11 a.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead. Burial will follow in Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Danvers. Shiva at the home of Jane Goldstein and Bruce Depper on Thursday, 2-5, 6-8 and Friday 2-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Bowdoin College, Office of Development, 4100 College Station, Brunswick, ME 04011.

