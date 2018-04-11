Shirley P. Frisch

Shirley P. Frisch, 90, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2018, after a long and full life.

Married to Harold Frisch for 37 years before his passing in 1986, Shirley was a teacher and an administrator in the Salem public schools, a leader in several Jewish organizations, and active in her synagogue as well as in town and civic organizations. She was a writer, a fabulous cook, an avid swimmer, and a passionate reader who led many book clubs. She loved her family and friends dearly as well as her life for many years in Marblehead.

Born in New Orleans, LA, she was the daughter of the late David and Ida Pailet. She graduated from Newcomb College of Tulane University and received her Master’s Degree in Education from Salem State College.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Susan Frisch Lehrer and her husband Harvey Lehrer of Lenox, Rhonda Frisch-Cooper and her husband Tom Cooper of Weare, NH, and Cynthia Frisch of Lake Worth, FL. She also leaves her grandsons Kevin and Adam Lehrer, as well as her sister Bess Saliman of Jacksonville, FL.

Funeral services were held on April 12 at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore, with burial in Pride of Lynn Cemetery.

Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore or to Hadassah.