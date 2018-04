Edith Mildred (Halbert) Backer

Edith Mildred (Halbert) Backer, 99 – late of Lynn, Marblehead, and Swampscott. Entered into rest on April 7, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Sumner Backer, and her beloved daughter Ellen Backer, as well as her beloved sister Evelyn (Halbert) Daniels. She is survived by her devoted nephew Robert Daniels and his wife Joan of Lawrence, and her niece Sharon Kaufman of Katy, Texas, as well as very loving grandnieces, and nephews and great-grandnieces and -nephews.

A graveside service was held on April 10 in Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)