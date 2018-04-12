Shirley (Nathanson) Ashman

Shirley (Nathanson) Ashman, formerly of Swampscott, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Cherry and the late Mayo Max Ashman. Devoted mother of Louise A. Goodman and her husband Michael of Lexington, and William E. Ashman and his significant other Deborah of Leominster. Loving daughter of the late Elias Nathanson, MD, and Anna (Goldberg) Nathanson. Dear sister of the late Harold Nathanson and his wife Harriet Nathanson of Peabody, formerly of Kingston. Loving grandmother of Jesse Goodman, Danny Ashman, Ben Ashman, and Becky Ashman. Cherished great-grandmother of Issac Ashman. Cousin of Ileane Greenstein, Marilyn Holstein, Andrea Hoffman, Karen Pofcher, and Diane Greenstein. Dear close family friend of Barbara Pofcher.

Services at Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Sq., Chelsea on Sunday, April 15 at 11 a.m. Internment in Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. Shiva will be immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions.