Bessie (Novak) Shapiro

Bessie (Novak) Shapiro, 93, of Revere, formerly of Chelsea and Everett, died on April 14, 2018 at Wingate of Andover, surrounded by her family.

Born, raised and educated in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Rose (Wolfgang) Novak. Bessie worked as a payroll administrator for various companies around the greater Boston area. Bessie was a long-time resident of the Jack Satter House in Revere, where she spent her time visiting with friends and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Bessie is survived by her children Joel Shapiro and his wife Cindi of Norton, Rhonda Fisher of Andover, and her granddaughter Lauren Shapiro of Norton and San Diego, CA. She was the mother of the late Mark Allen Shapiro and the sister of the late Reuben Novak and the late Goldie Slovak.

A graveside service will be held at the Chebra Kadisha of Chelsea Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Tuesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. Memorial observation to be held at the Jack Satter House Community Room, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, immediately following services, and the home of Joel and Cindi Shapiro from 6-9 p.m. Contributions in Bessie’s memory may be made to The Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions and an online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.